Japan Open Superseries: PV Sindhu, Nozomi Okuhara set up mouth-watering clash after contrasting wins

The next chapter of the PV Sindhu"Nozomi Okuhara rivalry that has captured the imagination of the badminton world is scheduled to be played out on Thursday, after the two ace shuttlers negotiated their opening-round matches of the Japan Open Superseries championships in contrasting fashion.

Whereas the unseeded Okuhara, playing in her home tournament at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, notched up an impressive performance while subduing the potentially dangerous Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong at 21-15, 21-13 in a matter of 40 minutes, the fourth-ranked Sindhu laboured for three minutes over the hour mark while repeating her Korea Open triumph over Japan's Minatsu Mitani with a 12-21, 21-15, 21-17 scoreline.

PV Sindhu Korea AP 380 More

Earlier, the other Indian in the women's singles event of the $325,000 tournament, Saina Nehwal, produced a workmanlike display while ousting the baby-faced 19-year-old Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand at 21-17, 21-9, simply growing in confidence as the match progressed.

The knowledge that she went into the match with a 2-0 career head-to-head advantage over the Thai teenager, having subdued her inexperienced rival in straight games at both the Malaysia Masters and the India Open this year, would have helped Nehwal in her quest for a second-round berth, and a meeting with two-time former world champion and No 5 seed, Carolina Marin of Spain. Marin was far too strong for China's Chen Xiaoxin, registering a facile 21-11, 21-11 triumph.

The 27-year-old Indian ace actually holds a 4-3 lead over the Spanish left-hander in career meetings, but would be sobered by the fact that Marin has won on three of the last four meetings, including their most recent duel at the Indonesia Open Superseries Premier, a little over three months ago.

Another Indian to move past the opening hurdle in the competition was young Sameer Verma, who experienced a few moments of anxiety in the second game before he could overpower Thai qualifier, Khosit Phetpradab at 21-12, 21-19. An erratic Verma actually trailed 17-19 against the unheralded Thai, before closing out the match and earning a second-round meeting with China's No 2 seed and 2017 All England runner-up, Shi Yuqi.

The 22-year-old native of Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, trails 0-1 against the Chinese player, one year his junior, having lost to Shi in straight games at the Bitburger Open in November last year. Verma, however, is playing substantially better than he was back then, although it must be underscored that Shi has also improved greatly over the past 10 months, and currently occupies the No 4 spot in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings.

As had been widely expected, the first-round tie for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty against the world's No 3 pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo proved a bridge too far; and the young Indians duly capitulated to the crack Indonesian combination, ranked world No 1 not all that long ago.

However, the scoreline of 27-25, 21-15 in favour of the Indonesians flattered the Indians, who made up a 17-20 deficit in the opening game, and actually held two game-points before the more fancied duo could breathe free, and could then exert their supremacy in the second stanza.

If one considers the fact that this was Rankireddy's sixth match in two days, after winning two qualifying-round matches each in the men's and mixed doubles the previous day, and a mixed-doubles first-round match in the company of Ashwini Ponnappa in the morning, a better perspective can be had on the loss against Gideon and Sukamuljo. There can be no two opinions that the 17-year-old Andhra native is a player for the future.

Let us go back to the 63-minute battle-royal between Sindhu and Mitani, who had been locked at 2-2 in career meetings before the Japan Open clash. Mitani's style does not suit Sindhu's game at all. The Japanese, a former top 10 player who is currently ranked No 19, is a more uninhibited stroke-player than her essentially defensive compatriot, Okuhara.

Read More