Japan Open Superseries: HS Prannoy Knocked Out by Shi Yuqi in Straight Games

New Delhi: India’s HS Prannoy bowed out of the ongoing Japan Open Superseries after losing in straight games, 15-21, 14-21 to China’s Shi Yuqi in a 45-minute quarterfinal match.

Shi started the game on a dominating note and took an early lead in the first game while racing to 11-8 lead soon. Prannoy, on the other hand, fought hard to make a comeback and Indian shuttler shot three back-to-back points to trail at 13-17, but the Chinese gave nothing away as Prannoy lost the first game 15-21.

The second game started in a similar fashion, with both players tying at 5-5 post the initial minutes. However, within few minutes into the second game, Yuqi started dominating the net shots and sent the Indian on the defensive worked as he raced to an 18-12 lead.

The 21-year-old once again didn’t give any chance to Prannoy to make a comeback as the Indian shuttler lost the second game 14-21 to exit the tournament.

Earlier, Prannoy registered straight-game wins over Anders Antonsen and Hsu Jen Hao to reach the third round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Chopra entered their maiden semifinals of a Superseries as the pair defeat Korea’s Kim Ha Na and Seung Jae 21-18, 9-21, 21-19 in 58 minutes.