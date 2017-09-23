Japan Open Superseries: In-form Viktor Axelsen could prove to be handful for 6-time winner Lee Chong Wei

Having maintained a 100 percent record in the competition with straight-game wins en route to final, world champion Viktor Axelsen has become the man to beat.

When Viktor Axelsen became the first Danish player in 16 years to lift the coveted World Championships title, it was apparent how all hopes were pinned on him to revive the Danish legacy after a barren run. Since the turn of the century, only Jan O Jorgensen had been able to garner accolades for the tiny Scandinavian country.

Meanwhile, the Chinese " Lin Dan and Chen Long " and Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei were busy collecting the medals.

In what can be described as a tough phase for the Danes in men's singles, Axelsen's rise is like a breath of fresh air. With the elusive gold in Glasgow, Axelsen added his name to the other great Danish men's singles champions like Flemming Delfs, Peter Gade and Peter Rasmussen.

While many crumble under pressure, Axelsen acts like the master of the court.

He is Danish, a world champion and into the final of a Superseries tournament. Well, this feels like the 90s all over again, but, it isn't.

At the ongoing Japan Open Superseries in Tokyo, the World No 2 has ruffled a few feathers quite convincingly en route to the final. There were glimpses of Gade's sheer tenacity on the court in the way Axelsen executed most of his shots against India's high-flying Kidambi Srikanth, a player for whom he has utmost respect. That same sturdiness was visible in his defensive side that Gade once had in his heydays.

Not only that, in the semi-finals on Saturday, his king-like demeanour on the court against World No 1 Son Wan Ho was worth watching. A lot has been said about the Korean's ability to snatch the game under the noses of his opponents, but against Axelsen, he was beaten to the dust in straight games.

The Dane was in total command of the proceedings against Son, the same way he has been against every opponent that he has faced in the tournament so far. Ahead of the semi-final match against Son, everyone believed it to be a three-game thriller. The defensive game of Son is just like a mouse-trap. The net shots will tempt his opponents, but they won't realise how the Korean takes advantage of their on-court position to find an angle for a deep crosscourt drop shot.

Despite Son's useful strategy, Axelsen made full of his height and reach to ploy sharp crosscourt forehand smashes to enter his second final in Tokyo. In 2015, Axelsen entered the final only to suffer defeat at the hands of Lin.

However, the world champion's big test will come against six-time Japan Open winner " 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016 " Lee in the final on Sunday. It will be more than a final inside the packed Tokyo Metropolitan Stadium as the fifth seed shuttler is set to make his 100th appearance in a final of an international tournament.

Axelsen has played 10 times against Lee and has won only once with the Dane coming out victorious in the quarter-finals of the year-end Dubai Super Series Finals. Apart from that, it has always been Lee who stamped his authority in the matches involving the two.

However, the super Sunday showpiece will have surprises and more so from the in-form Dane, who for the first time, appears as the firm favourite against Lee. Having maintained a 100 percent record in the competition with straight-game wins en route to final, the 2017 India Superseries champion has become the man to beat.

What makes Axelsen difficult to take on is the variation of shots he has in his armoury. The 21-17, 21-17 win over Srikanth showed how he mixed his shots well from the forecourt, while the 21-16, 21-16 score against Son indicated that Axelsen's admirable attacking prowess can turn the game around in no time.

"I knew it would be tough. Son Wan Ho is world No 1 for good reason but I am really happy with my attacking game. There were a few mistakes but I handled the situation well," 23-year-old Axelsen was quoted by saying the official BWF website.

"I respect Lee Chong Wei a lot. He has won so many tournaments and I have only beaten him once. Tomorrow will be really tough but I am looking forward to it," he added.

History will favour the experienced Malaysian over the giant-killer Dane in the final of yet another mega event. There is no hiding that with age, it is getting tougher for the 34-year-old ace, but after crumbling to second place finishes at numerous events, Lee isn't going to let Axelsen run away with the gold medal.

