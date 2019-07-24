Japan knows what happened to SC Bose: Grandnephew on Russia's reply on archives

Kolkata Russia replied to India on the request to find archives or documents related to Indian National Army's founder and Indian Independence movement leader Subhas Chandra Bose. Moscow said that it was unable to find any document. On this freedom fighter's grandnephew and BJP leader CK Bose said, "Need to take holistic approach. Just by examining whether certain documents are available with Russian archives won't solve problem." "In 2016 Sushma ji had written to Japan and it had stated that they have 5 files pertaining to Netaji. 3 classified files are still remaining with Japanese authorities. Japan knows what happened to Subhas Chandra Bose after 18 August 1945," he added. Netaji is believed to have died in a plane crash in Taiwan on 18 August, 1945.