Japan, France dominate Judo World Championships

Rabat (Morocco), Nov 13 (IANS) Japan and France dominated the Open Weight Judo World Championships in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

Sarah Asahina of Japan defeated Larisa Ceric from Bosnia-Herzegovina in the final to claim the gold medal, while the Bosnian took the silver medal on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

The two bronze medals were earned by Nihel Cheikh Rouho of Tunisia and Cuban Idalys Ortiz.

On the first day of the competition on Saturday, the French Judoka Teddy Riner was crowned for the 10th time with a gold. Riner won the final and Belgian Toma Nikiforov claimed the silver.

Cuban Alex Garcia Mendoza and Japanese Takeshi Ojitani took the bronze.

The Judo World Championships 2017 featured 58 judokas, including 40 men and 18 women, from 28 countries and regions.

The two-day tournament was organiSed for the first time in an African country.

