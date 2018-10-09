The Japan Foundation India organized Japanese Film Festival 2018

In the festival, 13 best Japanese films with English subtitles were screened. "Japan Foundation is a cultural center, so we promote Japan film in India as a film is one of the main topics", Kaoru Miyamoto, Director-General of the Japan Foundation New Delhi said. Norihiro Koizumi, renowned film Director of the Chihayafuru Trilogy, while speaking to ANI said, "My movie is more about time. Time attracts me. This movie is about time, passion. And I believe that Indian people love Japanese film and Japanese people would love the Indian cinema. I don�t think there is much difference between Indian and Japanese movie as Indian cinema depicts love, compassion, romance, family and so on and Indian movie has a lot of music connect."