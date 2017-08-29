Japan dominates at start of 2017 World Judo Championships

Budapest, Aug 29 (IANS) Japan swept the two gold medals contested on the opening day of the 2017 Suzuki World Judo Championships here.

Funa Tonaki defeated Urantsetseg Munkhbat from Mongolia in the final of the women's 48 kg category on Monday, adding to her victories in the Dusseldorf Grand Prix 2017, Grand Slam Tyumen 2016 and World Championships Juniors in 2015, reports Xinhua news agency.

Two bronze medals went to Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh from Kazakhstan and to Ami Kondo from Japan.

Japan also grabbed the gold in the 60kg men's competition, thanks to the performance of Naohisa Takato, who has already won the Paris Grand Slam 2017, the World Championships Rio de Janeiro 2013 and the Asian Championships Seniors 2017.

The silver medal was taken by Orkhan Safarov from Azerbaijan, while two bronze medals were shared by Boldbaatar Ganbat from Mongolia and Diyorbek Urozboev from Uzbekistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attended the opening day of the World Judo Championships 2017.

A judoka himself since his early childhood, Putin is also the President of the International Judo Federation.

