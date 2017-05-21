Japan to build war museum in Manipur

Imphal, May 21 (IANS) Japan's Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu said that Japan will build a war museum at Maibam Lokpa Ching in Manipur's Bishenpur district.

Maibam Lokpa Ching is a historical place where the British and the Japanese fought during the Second World War. About 70,000 Japanese soldiers laid down their lives in the Imphal and Kohima battles, which are regarded as the fiercest, from March to June 1944.

Welcoming the plan, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said, "Many of the Japanese who came and fought in Imphal and Kohima could not return home. The government shall extend all possible help to Japan in this regard."

The Japanese ambassador sought cooperation from the people in locating the mortal remains of about 70,000 Japanese soldiers in Imphal and Nagaland. In the past, some bones have been retrieved to perform last rites of the soldiers. However, Hiramatsu feels that many more can be found.

He also announced that a seminar will be held in November for Indian students who are desirous of studying in Japan.

"The Japanese government is inviting 25 persons from Manipur and Nagaland to visit Japan," Hiramatsu said.

On special occasions, relatives of the Japanese soldiers who died during the war, come to Manipur in memory of their loved ones.

--IANS

