Japan, America, India acronym is JAI, 'Jai' in India means success: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during the first ever trilateral meeting between Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the United States' President Donald Trump in Buenos Aires coined an acronym for their meeting JAI - Japan, America and India. PM Narendra Modi said, "Both countries are our strategic partners and both leaders are my good friends. Japan, USA, India acronym is JAI, so 'Jai' in India means success. This sends a message of success. The meeting between the trios took place amid China flexing its muscles in strategic Indo-Pacific region".