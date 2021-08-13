Jantar Mantar Communal Slogans: What Explains Arvind Kejriwal's Silence?

Aditya Menon
·6-min read

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party is facing flak over its "silence" on the anti-Muslim slogans chanted by Hindutva supporters at a protest in Jantar Mantar on 8 August. Besides being the chief minister of Delhi, Kejriwal also happens to be the MLA from New Delhi, the area in which the protest took place.

The explanation given by AAP supporters is that since the police is not under the Delhi government's control, Kejriwal has no locus standi to speak on this issue.

This explanation hasn't been entirely convincing as Kejriwal had said during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act that if his government had control over the Delhi Police, they would have cleared Shaheen Bagh "in two hours".

He hasn't made a similar statement like: "If we had control over Delhi police, we'll arrest all those who chanted communal slogans at Jantar Mantar".

During the anti-CAA protests, he had also called for the arrest of JNU student Sharjeel Imam for his speech calling for a Chakka Jam in the route connecting Northeast India to the rest of the country.

In contrast Kejriwal hasn't yet called for the arrest of any of the people involved in the Jantar Mantar rally in which Hindutva supporters raised slogans calling for Muslims to be massacred.

So what explains Kejriwal's dual approach?

There are two elements to it: AAP's arithmetic in Delhi and its national plans.

AAP'S ARITHMETIC IN DELHI

This mainly stems from the instability of the AAP's base in Delhi. A sizable chunk of voters who vote for BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, vote for AAP at the state level.

Consider the 2020 Delhi elections, in which AAP won 53.5 percent of the votes and the BJP got 38.5 percent. Less than ten months earlier, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had got 57 percent votes and AAP 18 percent. A rough calculation would indicate that nearly one in three BJP voters - or close to 19 percent of Delhi's electorate - prefer BJP at the Centre and AAP at the state level.

Statements such as "we'll clear Shaheen Bagh" and silence on the Hindutva mob are mainly to pander to this section.

Of course, AAP also gained a great deal from the Congress. Between 2019 and 2020, Congress' vote share fell from 22.6 percent to 4.3 percent. Of course, it is AAP that benefitted from this shift the most.

A major chunk of this shift, though not entirely, is from Muslim voters. According to the Lokniti-CSDS survey in Delhi, 83 percent Muslims voted for AAP in the 2020 Delhi elections. In comparison, 28 percent Muslims had voted for AAP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls while 66 percent went to the Congress.

According to the 2019 post-poll survey, 24 percent of those who voted for BJP in 2019 and 25 percent of those who Congress in that election AAP said they prefer AAP at the state level.

With BJP voters being a larger category than Congress voters, it seems that AAP has taken a call to place its politics in a way that ensures a smooth shift of BJP voters. The other assumption is that shifting Congress voters, particularly Muslims, would shift to AAP to defeat the BJP.

At least that's the calculation AAP seems to be working with in Delhi. However, this isn't just about Delhi.

AAP'S NATIONAL PITCH

It seems that AAP is pitching itself and Arvind Kejriwal as a Centre Right alternative to the BJP. The party hopes that it can woo a portion of the BJP voters who may be disappointed with the party due to its failures on the economic front but still may not want to vote for the Congress due to ideological reasons.

This includes not just BJP voters who chose Modi due to the promise of Achhe Din in 2014 and the Pulwama attack and Balakot strike in 2019 but also the "disgruntled Hindutva voter".

It is for this reason that AAP doesn't want to be seen to be taking a clear stand against Hindutva communalism.

AAP hopes that it could try to keep Muslims and other anti-Hindutva voters in good humour through leaders like Amanatullah Khan and Sanjay Singh, who often make statements against communalism.

It is no coincidence that even on the Jantar Mantar rally, these were the two main voices from AAP condemning it.

CAN THIS WORK?

In Delhi, this approach has worked so far. But it is not clear if this can work in other states.

The other state with a significant AAP's presence - Punjab - is an entirely different case as not taking a strong stand against Hindutva may go against AAP, particularly among Sikh voters.

Particularly after the farm laws, if AAP gets labelled as BJP's "B-team", it could prove to be harmful.

The real test of AAP's aim to woo "disgruntled BJP voters" will be in states like Uttarakhand and later Gujarat.

But there's a larger issue here. Is is good politics to tiptoe around Hindutva?

AAP isn't the only party facing this dilemma. The Trinamool Congress too faced in in the run-up to the Bengal elections.

While the TMC was careful not to attack communal politics beyond a point during the election campaign itself and it also reduced the number of tickets it gave to Muslims, but the party didn't dilute its stand against Hindutva.

Even during the elections, Mamata Banerjee visited families of the people killed in CISF firing at Sitalkuchi, majority fo whom were Muslims. This is in contrast to how Kejriwal remained silent on the police raid at Jamia Milia Islamia.

The Congress followed a similar approach in Rajasthan. It didn't focus on communalism during the campaign but once it came to power, it passed a Bill against lynching.

Both these cases show that there are ways of balancing electoral pragmatism and secular politics.

Even from a pragmatic point of view, if Hindutva communalism spreads any more, AAP's politics itself will be in danger and its national expansion would get nipped in the bud. This was clear during the communal violence in Northeast Delhi last year. Kejriwal's silence didn't win him support from either Hindus or Muslims.

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Jantar Mantar Communal Slogans: What Explains Arvind Kejriwal's Silence?Happy Nag Panchami 2021: Wishes, Images, Messages and WhatsApp Status . Read more on Politics by The Quint.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Arms recovered during search operation in J-K's Bandipora

    Srinagar, Aug 11 (PTI) Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition during searches in Gurez sector near the Line of Control in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

  • Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

    New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Soybean prices on Wednesday went up by Rs 418 to Rs 9,145 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand.

  • Taliban Capture Another Provincial Capital, Faizabad in Afghan North: lawmaker

    The Taliban have captured the city now. Both sides have also suffered heavy losses

  • Man drowns in river in UP

    Etawah (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old man fell in the Sengar river and drowned as he tried to save himself from a stray cattle fight in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

  • PARLIAMENT SCHEDULE

    Parliament Schedule for Wednesday, August 11 LOK SABHA Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 RAJYA SABHA Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 - The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021 -The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021 PTI DV

  • Will focus on improving passenger services, says new Bhopal DRM Bandopadhyay

    Bhopal, Aug 11 (PTI) Newly-appointed Bhopal Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Bandopadhyay has said his focus will be on further enhancing passenger services, innovations and raising the division's income.

  • Man sentenced to life for murdering, sodomising boy

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 11 (PTI) A POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a boy after sodomising him.  Special Judge, Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the convict Sonu.

  • Mizoram records 863 new COVID-19 cases

    Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], August 11 (ANI): Mizoram recorded 863 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram on Wednesday.

  • Three men sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping woman

    Bareilly, Aug 11 (PTI) A local court here has sentenced three men to 20-year imprisonment for raping a 25-year-old married woman in Subhash Nagar area of the district in 2014.

  • Over 53.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

    New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) More than 53.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far and a further 72,40,250 doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

  • Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, Aug 11

    -US President Joe Biden rules out changes in US troop withdrawal plan from Afghanistan.

  • COVID Killed Her Parents: 23-Yr-Old Devika is Now 'Mummy-Papa' to Her 6 Siblings

    23-year-old Devika, who was once just a daughter, is now the head of the family, shouldering the responsibility of looking after her six siblings. Both her parents died due to COVID within just 10 days during the second wave. Devika has five sisters and one brother. The youngest member of the family is her 4-year-old brother. When I asked her how her sisters and brother were dealing with the loss of both their parents, she said she had not yet told her three youngest siblings about it. For now s

  • NEWS SCHEDULE

    National News Schedule for Wednesday, August 11 Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Union minister Hardeep Puri, Karnataka and Haryana CMs at CII annual meeting -Parliament session related stories -Health ministry update on COVID-19 situation and vaccination -Political developments and party briefings NCR -CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch 33 online services of transport dept -NDMC standing committee meeting -Farmers' protest related developments NORTH -Himachal

  • Simranjeet Singh - From Last-Minute Entry in Hockey Squad to Goal-Scorer in Medal Match

    Simranjeet Singh wasn't selected in the Indian men's hockey team for the Tokyo Olympics but after the IOC allowed two extra players to added to each squad, Simran was named. He made his Olympics debut in the match against Spain and scored in it and then went onto score two goals in the bronze medal match.

  • 500 kg of beef seized, 2 arrested in Jharkhand

    Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Aug 11 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and 5 quintals of beef seized from their possession in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

  • PM Modi speaks to local administration over flood-related situation in Varanasi

    New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) With parts of Varanasi facing floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the local administration and assured them of all possible help.  Official sources said Modi had a detailed conversation with the Varanasi administration regarding the flood-related situation there.  He took stock of the entire situation and assured all possible support, they said.  Modi represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha. PTI KR DV DV

  • Study On Mixing Covaxin, Covishield By CMC Vellore Gets DCGI Approval

    On July 29, the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had said that it was in favour of mixing Covishiled and Covaxin.

  • Delhi Court discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia, others in CS assault case

    New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs in a case related to the alleged assault on the then chief secretary Anshu Prakash in 2018.

  • UP: Hindu priest stabbed inside Dasna Devi temple

    The assilants climbed the wall, enetred the temple and stabbed him in the stomach and neck with a sharp weapon

  • Woman returning home with husband abducted and gang-raped in Rajasthan

    Barmer (Rajasthan), Aug 11 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman returning home with her husband on a motorcycle was allegedly abducted and raped by four men in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.