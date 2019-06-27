Janhvi Kapoor 'spends quality time' with sister Khushi, girl gang

Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'RoohiAfza' alongside Rajkummar Rao, took some time off from her hectic schedule to spend some quality time with sister Khushi and friends on the hills. The 22-year-old actor, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak' gave a glimpse of her vacay by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, the actor is seen having a great time grasping the beauty of the hills and spending some quality time with her sister and friends. Khushi can be seen clicking selfies with her sister. In one of the pictures, Janhvi can be seen sitting beside a fast flowing river on stony terrain. Janhvi is currently working on a biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, India's first-ever woman IAF officer and will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.