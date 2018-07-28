Janhvi CRIED in the bathroom hearing negative reviews on 'Dhadak'

Now that Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starer 'Dhadak' crossed Rs. 50 Crore mark in India and has received well by the audiences, Janhvi says that she is happy with the response, however would cry in the bathroom for any negative critic on the movie. Set in Udaipur, Rajasthan, "Dhadak" is the love story of Madhu and Parthavi. While he hails from an ordinary family, she is the daughter of Ratan Singh, a local politician belonging to a higher caste.