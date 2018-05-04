Jane Fonda had initially turned down 'Book Club'

Los Angeles, May 4 (IANS) Actress Jane Fonda had refused her role in "Book Club" and only agreed to do the film when she was sent the re-written script.

In the film, Diane Keaton (Diane), Fonda (Vivian), Candice Bergen (Sharon) and Mary Steenburgen (Carol) play successful older women getting back into the dating world thanks to the erotic thriller trilogy "Fifty Shades of Grey".

The film is Bill Holderman's directorial debut, who has also written the screenplay along with Erin Simms, who has co-produced the film as well.

"The meetings with the actors were hard because Bill had to convince them to take a chance with him, so many legends, so much happening and a tight schedule. It was tough," Simms said in a statement to IANS.

Recalling the time when they pitched the script to Fonda, Simms said: "I sent it to her and 24 hours later she came back and said 'No. Pass. It's not sophisticated'.

"It was heart-breaking and I don't know why Bill and I didn't give up. We re-wrote the character. At one point, it was her and her gay best friend; at another point she was obsessing over a married man, we had so many storylines. Eventually we realised this character is propelling everyone forward, she's further along in the journey of embracing sexuality and confidence.

"She has the reverse storyline. Once we hit on that, the story came together. Two months later, I still wanted Jane but Bill thought there's no chance. I don't know what came over me. I just emailed Jane 'Hey, we rewrote the script for you. Loved your notes, super smart. I know it's pretty obnoxious for me to ask you to read this a second time. If you feel like it, read it'".

Simms heaved a sigh of relief she got a green signal from the actress.

"Jane always responds and when she reads the script, she gets back to you. I didn't hear from her so I just figured it's over. Then I got this email one morning in bed. She said, 'I'm in."

The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, and will open on May 18.

