JandK is united with India because of Syama Prasad Mookerjee's sacrifice: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah attended Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee's death anniversary in Jammu on Saturday. Remembering the renowned politician, Amit Shah said, "If Kashmir is united with India, it is because of Syama Prasad Mookerjee's sacrifice". Syama Prasad Mookerjee died in the year 1953. "There was a need of permit for Indian citizens to enter Kashmir before; Syama Prasad Mookerjee led the revolution to unite Kashmir", he added. He went on saying that Mookerjee did not die a natural death, but he was killed inside the prison after he was arrested.