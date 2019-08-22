JandK situation: No 3rd party should interfere or incite violence, says President Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his first leg of the three-nation tour to France, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. PM Modi reached in France on August 22 and met French President Emmanuel Macron. While addressing the joint statement along with PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron said, "PM Narendra Modi told me everything about Kashmir and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. I said Pakistan and India will have to find a solution together and no third party should interfere or incite violence." "He told me about the recent decision taken by India and that it is in their sovereignty," he added. "It is important that peace is maintained there (JandK). We would always want peace and dialogue. I will talk to Pakistan Prime Minister as well after a few days and say that the talks should be held at bilateral level only," Macron further stated. "