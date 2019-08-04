JandK Opposition parties to hold meeting at Mehbooba Mufti's house

Opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir will be meeting at former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's house on Sunday evening. Former chief minister and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Sunday that government of India is not even bothered to say that everything will be alright in the Jammu and Kashmir. "The political parties here had decided to hold a meeting, at a hotel today. But police has issued an advisory to all hotels not to let political parties hold any meeting in hotels. So we are holding a meeting at 6 pm today at my home," said Mehbooba Mufti. She further added, "We had made an effort to tell the people of this country and government that what could be the consequence if they play with Article 35A and 370. We made an appeal too but no assurance has been given yet from the Centre."