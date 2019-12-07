JandK Light Infantry is brilliant regiment with soldiers of all religions: Lt Gen KJS Dhillon
Indian Army Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon attended passing out parade of JandK Light Infantry Regiment in Srinagar. "Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment is 'small India' in itself. Soldiers from all religions work together as a team. Just as India has embraced beauty of all religions, same way, this is a brilliant regiment formed of soldiers from all religions," said Lt Gen KJS Dhillon while giving speech at event.