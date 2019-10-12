JandK, Ladakh not just piece of land but crown of country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13 addressed a public rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon. While addressing the gathering, he talked about Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which was abrogated by the NDA government on August 5th. PM Modi slammed opposition parties by saying, "On August 5th NDA government took a phenomenal decision, thinking of which was impossible earlier." The Prime Minister also emphasised that JandK and Ladakh for India is not just a piece of land rather it's the crown of the country. The Assembly Elections in Maharashtra and Haryana will take place on October 21.