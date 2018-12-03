Janakpur-Jaynagar Railway link project inauguration postpones

The most awaited transnational railway linking India and Nepal, the Janakpur-Jaynagar Railway encountered an unexpected hit and has been postponed for next year. Nepal's Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Raghubir Mahaseth, also confirmed that Uttar Pradesh state's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath would not be inaugurating the railway line upgraded with Indian Aid. The freight has gone out of track from 2014 but it is making an attempt to revive from next year with the help of its Southern neighbour's funding. The Nayak Infrastructure of Assam is awarded the contract to lay down the 24 Kilometer track between Irarwa in India to Kaipleshwor of Janakpur in Nepal. Likewise, the Raman Construction of Janakpur is constructing the 25 Kilometer segment between Kapileshwor and Bijalpur of Mahottari.