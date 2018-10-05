Janakpur - Jayanagar railway link project near completion

The Janakpur - Jaynagar railway line between India and Nepal is near to its completion. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri along with officials from India and Nepal, including Director General of the Department of Railways Balaram Mishra, travelled from Janakpur to Kakanpatti, a 10 km rail line that is near to its completion. Puri made a surprise visit to Janakpur and reviewed the work being carried out in the Southern Plain of Nepal. It is the only railway linking between Nepal and India which is under renovation since several years and is aimed to be completed by mid December this year. The broad gage railway is in final phase of completion but the technical part is what it remains to be completed for now. The Rs 8.8 billion project is divided into three segments. The first phase comprises construction of a 35km segment between Jaynagar and Kurtha; the second is constructing a 17km segment from Kurtha to Bhangaha, Mahottari and the third constructing a 17km segment from Bhangaha to Bardibas, Mahottari.