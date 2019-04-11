Jana Sena candidate smashes EVM at a polling booth in AP's Anantapur

Jana Sena candidate Madhusudan Gupta smashed an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling booth in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district. This incident took place at Gooty town in Anantapur. He broke the EVM at polling booth no. 183. He expressed his anger over the issue that names of Assembly and Parliament seats were not written properly inside the voting chamber which was creating confusion among the voters. Later, he was arrested by the police. The first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway across the nation. Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases in India. Polling for phase 1 will take place on 91 Assembly constituencies across the nation.