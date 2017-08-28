Jan Dhan Yojana historic movement for poor: Modi

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the beneficiaries of the Jan Dhan Yojana upon completing three years, calling it a historic initiative for the poor.

"Today, the Jan Dhan Yojana completes three years. I congratulate the crores of people, particularly the poor, who benefited from this initiative.

"Jan Dhan Revolution is a historic movement to bring the poor, downtrodden and marginalised into the financial mainstream," Modi said in a statement issued by his office.

"Through Jan Dhan Yojana, social security schemes, MUDRA and Stand-Up India, we have given wings to millions of aspirations.

"Our efforts to bring a qualitative and transformative change in the lives of the poor and marginalised continue with immense vigour," he added.

--IANS

vn/bg