Jamshedpur FC sign Senegal striker Talla N'diaye

Jamshedpur, Sep 2 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Jamshedpur FC on Saturday signed Senegalese striker Talla Ndiaye for the next season of the football tournament.

Commenting on joining the club, the 31-year-old said: "I can't express my feeling in joining Jamshedpur FC. I wanted to play in India since a long time and finally the opportunity presented itself and I couldn't say no to it.

"I am happy to know that our chief coach Steve Coppell rates me high and wants me to make a difference to the team. I am looking forward to joining my teammates during the pre-season and work hard to achieve our ultimate goal, that is the championship."

Coppell was elated at the announcement. "I am really pleased that Talla has agreed to sign for Jamshedpur FC and I am sure that he will do well for us. This is an important signing for us as we continue the preparations to be ready for the new season," he said.

