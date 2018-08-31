Jamshedpur FC rope in India U-17 World Cup teen duo

Jamshedpur, Aug 31 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC on Friday announced the signing of India U-17 World Cup players Aniket Jadhav and Amarjit Singh till 2021.

Both players have also plied their trade for Indian Arrows in the I-League. At 17 years of age, Amarjit, who was born in Manipur, plays as a central midfielder and was the captain of the Indian team in the U-17 World Cup squad.

Along with him, 18-year-old Kolhapur boy Aniket showed promise as a forward as they shared a camaraderie together.

After signing for Jamshedpur FC, Amarjit Singh said, "The journey till now (playing for India U17, Indian Arrows, and now Jamshedpur FC) is like a dream though, and the love for this game surely makes my dream bigger. I am happy to be part of this club."

Young forward Aniket also showed his enthusiasm on joining the Tata Steel franchise as he said, "I am glad to be part of Jamshedpur FC! It was been an amazing time representing India U-17 in the World Cup and Indian Arrows and I am happy to get this opportunity with Jamshedpur."

The youngsters will be loaned back to Indian Arrows for one more season for them to gain more playing time in the I-League.

