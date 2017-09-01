Jamshedpur FC rope in Brazilian midfielder Trindade

Kolkata, Sep 1 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC on Friday announced the signing of former Flamengo midfielder Matheus Goncalves better known as 'Trindade' for the 2017-18 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 21-year-old started his career at the youth academy of Flamengo before joining FC Goa on loan last season for the ISL.

"I am elated to join Jamshedpur FC. Coming from the Flamengo academy I feel at home with Jamshedpur FC and I looking forward to start working with our head coach Steve Coppell for whom I have immense respect as a footballer and a coach," Trindade said in a statement.

"I am sure he will make a difference in my overall game and I am eager to learn a lot from hi m. With my experience in the ISL last year, I hope to add on to the team success," it added.

"Trindade is young but a versatile midfielder, his work rate is high and his creativity and flare will be exciting for the fans of Jamshedpur FC. I am eager to start working with him du ring the pre-season. I welcome him to our family," coach Steve Coppell added.

--IANS

dm/gau/dg