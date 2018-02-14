Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked due to landslide

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was blocked for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, this time due to a landslide. Authorities have undertaken the work of clearing debris from the highway and the decision on reopening the traffic on the route will be taken by the road maintenance agency once it's completely cleared. The 300-km long Jammu-Srinagar highway is the only all-weather road link connecting the Kashmir valley to the rest of India and the valley is dependent on this route for all the basics like food grains, groceries, petroleum fuel, and medicines.