Jammu: Panthers Party protests against India-Pakistan match, calls it an insult to martyrs

The Panthers Party Student Union activists are protesting against the Champions Trophy match between India, Pakistan tomorrow, while demanding it to be cancelled.

They say the match if held will be an insult to the Indian martyrs.

The activists also burnt effigies of BCCI, officials stating, "This is an insult to our soldiers who were martyred while fighting Pakistan forces."

Varinder Singh, President of National Panthers Student Union said that while Pakistan Army is carrying out BAT operation on the border, the BCCI is unfazed and has organised a match with Pakistan.