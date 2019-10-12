Jammu, Ladakh in happy place, Kashmir waiting for happiness: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Reacting to the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir post the revocation of Article 370 on August 05, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Indresh Kumar said the Jammu and Ladakh regions are in "happy place", whereas the Kashmir region is "waiting" for happiness. Kumar defended the government's decision to house arrest of several regional politicians in J-K ahead of revoking the special status of the state by saying that leaders who were talking against the interest of India were put under house arrest temporarily, adding that these leaders should talk about Kashmiriyat when they are released.