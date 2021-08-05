Jammu and Kashmir witnessed real democracy, development in last two years: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed real democracy, development and good governance in the last two years that resulted in 'immeasurably' strengthening India's unity and integrity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Thursday on the second anniversary of the withdrawal of special status of the erstwhile state.

On August 5, 2019, India announced the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and divided it into two union territories.

'Jammu and Kashmir has seen real Democracy, Development, Good Governance and Empowerment in the last two years. As a result, India's unity and integrity has been immeasurably strengthened,' Jaishankar tweeted with a hashtag '#NewJammuKashmir'.

Jammu and Kashmir had enjoyed the special status that was granted under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi said that the 'historic move' has brought an era of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

'On this day two years ago, Article 370 was abrogated. The historic move has brought an era of peace and development in Jammu & Kashmir. Under the leadership of @narendramodiji & @amitshah ji we bear witness to the formation of #NewJammuKashmir #Article370,' she tweeted.

In June, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said the decision to create Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as two separate union territories has bolstered national security and led to a major reduction in terrorist activities. PTI MPB TIR TIR