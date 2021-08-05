Jammu and Kashmir witnessed real democracy, development in last two years: Jaishankar

·1-min read

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed real democracy, development and good governance in the last two years that resulted in 'immeasurably' strengthening India's unity and integrity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Thursday on the second anniversary of the withdrawal of special status of the erstwhile state.

On August 5, 2019, India announced the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and divided it into two union territories.

'Jammu and Kashmir has seen real Democracy, Development, Good Governance and Empowerment in the last two years. As a result, India's unity and integrity has been immeasurably strengthened,' Jaishankar tweeted with a hashtag '#NewJammuKashmir'.

Jammu and Kashmir had enjoyed the special status that was granted under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi said that the 'historic move' has brought an era of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

'On this day two years ago, Article 370 was abrogated. The historic move has brought an era of peace and development in Jammu & Kashmir. Under the leadership of @narendramodiji & @amitshah ji we bear witness to the formation of #NewJammuKashmir #Article370,' she tweeted.

In June, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said the decision to create Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as two separate union territories has bolstered national security and led to a major reduction in terrorist activities. PTI MPB TIR TIR

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • College student drowns in waterfalls in Karnataka

    Mangaluru, Aug 3 (PTI) A 19-year-old engineering student, who was on a visit to Arbi falls in Udupi district was swept away in the waters on Tuesday, police sources said.

  • E-vehicles exempted from registration certificate fees

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday said it has issued a notification to exempt battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for issue or renewal of registration certificate.         In a statement, the ministry said it has also exempted battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for assignment of new registration marks.

  • Terrorists attack police party in J-K's Srinagar, 2 including cop injured

    Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], August 3 (ANI): Terrorists attacked a police party in Khanyar at the Shiraaz Chowk area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

  • Nashik sees 97 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 102 recoveries

    Nashik, Aug 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,02,824 on Tuesday with the addition of 97 cases, while the day also saw three deaths and 102 recoveries, an official said.

  • Maha: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Palghar; one held

    Palghar, Aug 3 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have seized banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh from a truck and arrested one person, an official said on Tuesday.

  • Huge Blast Rocks Afghanistan Capital

    The blast sent a thick plume of smoke into the sky and came as the Taliban pressed on with their campaign to capture three regional capitals over the past few days.

  • 2 killed in lightning strike in Odisha

    Balasore (Odisha) Aug 3 (PTI) Two people were killed after lightning struck them in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

  • Tokyo Olympics: Day 11 Medal tally

    Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

  • 5.2 magnitude quake jolts Greece's Mandraki

    Nisyros [Greece], August 3 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 29 kilometer south of Mandraki, Greece at 12.38 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

  • Pentagon Reopens After Lockdown Due to Gunshots Fired Near Metro

    A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to police activity.

  • 140 new Covid cases in J-K, 3 more die

    Srinagar, Aug 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 140 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of infected people to 321865, while three fatalities due to the disease in the last 24 hours pushed the toll to 4,384, officials said.

  • Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive

    A first-generation British national of Sri Lankan descent, Veerasingham, 51, is the first woman, first person of color and the first person outside the United States to lead the AP. She will be the fourteenth leader of the 175-year-old U.S. news agency and since February has been its executive vice president and chief operating officer, the AP said. She has been with the company for 17 years, leading it through the pandemic as its chief revenue officer.

  • Delhi records maximum temperature of 34 deg C

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The mercury settled at 34 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.

  • PolicyBazaar IPO: Analysing The Key Risks

    PolicyBazaar, among the oldest online insurance portals in India, has filed for an IPO (initial public offering) of Rs 6,017 crore. Online portals like PolicyBazaar save customers the hassle of logging in into the digital channels of multiple insurance companies in order to find the cheapest policy.

  • 'China Repeatedly Covered Up Wuhan Lab Leak of Coronavirus, WHO Helped': US GOP Report

    The report by United States Republicans also blames the US through the roles of some scientists.

  • New York Governor Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, report finds; he vows not to resign

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York Governor Andrew Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women in violation of the law, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday, prompting local prosecutors to launch a criminal investigation and reigniting calls for him to resign or be impeached. The findings of a five-month investigation into allegations of sexual harassment found the governor created a "toxic" workplace and that his office illegally retaliated against the first accuser to go public. After state Attorney General Letitia James unveiled the probe's conclusions, President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats called on the party's one-time star to resign.

  • Dalit minor rape:Oppn targets Shah over law and order; DCW orders inquiry; Police say strict action taken against accused

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Opposition parties on Tuesday targeted Home Minister Amit Shah over the death of a nine-year-old Dalit girl following an alleged sexual assault, questioning the law and order situation in the national capital, even as the Delhi Police said strict legal action has been taken against the accused.

  • Opposition's conduct an 'insult' to Parliament: PM Modi at BJP meet; TMC MP's 'papri chaat' remark sparks row

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) With no let up in protests by opposition MPs in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday deprecated their conduct like tearing of papers and hurling derogatory remarks at the government comparing the speedy passage of bills to making 'papri chaat', and accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution.

  • Sports Highlights

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report on Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland.

  • Iran's reports record daily COVID-19 cases at 39,019

    Tehran [Iran], August 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's daily COVID-19 infections hit a new high on Tuesday by registering 39,019 cases across the country.