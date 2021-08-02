Jammu And Kashmir: Stone Pelters Will Be Denied Security Clearances For Passport And Govt Services

The CID wing of the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Police has issued orders mentioning that people engaged in stone-pelting and other subversive activities will not be provided the required security clearances needed for passport applications and other government services.

Directions rolled out by the SSP-CID (Special Branch), Kashmir mention that all the field units have been asked to certify that any individual’s involvement in cases that are prejudicial to the security of the state should be examined during their verification process. It would have to be upheld with the local police station records as well, Times of India reports.

Furthermore, digital evidence such as photographs, videos, audio clips and CCTV footages would have to be investigated during the process of their verification.

Meanwhile, the administration of the union territory (UT) has already kicked off the procedure of terminating government employees who were found to be engaged in anti-national activities or assisting the terrorists.

So far, 15 such government employees have been dismissed from their duties and another list of such officers will also be rolled out soon.

BJP leader Kavinder Gupta, the former J&K deputy chief minister (CM), has voiced his support to these developments and urged the government to rectify the loopholes that the previous ruling dispensations in the UT exploited to appease the separatists.