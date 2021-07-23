Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces shoot down explosive-laden drone in Kanachak area

The drone shot down around six kilometres inside the Indian border in the Kanachak area of Jammu and Kashmir has been identified as a Hexacopter.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, approximately 5 kilograms of explosives have been recovered from the hexacopter.

Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that a was shot down in the Kanachak area and explosive material was recovered.

Following information about a drone flying over the border belt of Kanachak along the International Border (IB) on Thursday night, a quick reaction team (QRT) of the police swung into action and shot it down using anti-drone strategy, a police official said.

The drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border, the officials said, adding that it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter.

The IED material was attached with the flying object and was meant to be assembled into an IED before use, they said.

On Wednesday, a suspected drone was spotted in the Satwari area, while earlier on 16 July, a drone that was seen operating around the Jammu Air Base was picked up by the radars of the anti-drone system deployed by the National Security Guard (NSG) there.

The NSG had deployed an anti-drone system in the city after a drone attack took place on the Jammu air base last month.

The Air Force had also taken measures to prevent any such attack in Jammu and other important airbases across the country. It has also taken strict measures to address threats from small drones.

After the Jammu attack, the number of drone sightings has gone up drastically and there have been several instances where the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF) troops at the border have fired at them.

With inputs from agencies

