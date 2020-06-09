Jammu And Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in Poonch District, Indian Army Retaliates

Srinagar, June 9: Pakistani troops on Tuesday violated the ceasefire and resorted o unprovoked firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Mankote sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials of the Indian Army said that they are retaliating befittingly.

According to the national news channel Doordarshan, the Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire at about 6.30 am in the morning on the Mankote sector of Poonch district. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC, following which Indian Army have retaliated. No casualties have been reported as of yet. Jammu and Kashmir: Ajay Pandita, A Sarpanch From Anantnag District, Killed After Terrorists Opened Fire At Him.

Here's what Indian Army said:

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mankote Sector of Poonch district at about 0630 hours, today. Indian Army is retaliating. — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020





Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire over the couple of days along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. On Monday, a Sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir lost his life after being attacked by a group of terrorists in Anantnag district. The civilian has been identified as a Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandita. Soon after the incident, he was rushed to hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Earlier in the day, a total of four terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. This is the second encounter in Shopian district in the past 24 hours. Reports inform that officials had received intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area following which the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation.