Police Officer Shot Dead by Terrorists Outside Srinagar Mosque; Terror Group TRF Claims Responsibility

An inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police was on Tuesday evening killed in an attack carried out by terrorists in Srinagar. The cop has been identified as Pervaiz Ahmad Dar and was deployed with the CIK wing in Parimpora police station.

Dar was fired at and injured when he was coming out of a mosque after offering prayers at Kanipora area of Nowgam village. He was immediately rushed to hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors.

Minutes after the incident, The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be a shadow group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have condemned the incident.

“I join my party colleagues in condemning the killing of this brave police person Inspector Parvaiz Dar. May the departed find place in Jannat & may his loved ones find strength during this difficult time,” Abdullah, National Conference leader tweeted.

Strongly condemn the barbaric killing of @JmuKmrPolice inspector Parvaiz Ahmad. This senseless violence only brings miseries & doesn’t lead us anywhere. My sympathies & solidarity with the family of the braveheart & prayers for the departed soul. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 22, 2021

“Strongly condemn the barbaric killing of @JmuKmrPolice inspector Parvaiz Ahmad. This senseless violence only brings miseries & doesn’t lead us anywhere. My sympathies & solidarity with the family of the braveheart & prayers for the departed soul,” Mufti, PDP president tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here