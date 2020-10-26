Jammu & Kashmir: BJP Workers Hoist Tricolour at PDP Office in Jammu Days After Mehbooba Mufti Had Refused to Hoist National Flag 'Until J&K Flag Was Restored'; Watch Video

Jammu, October 26: BJP workers hoisted the national flag at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) office in Jammu on Monday. This comes days after PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti said that she would not hoist the tricolour, until a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir is restored. On Sunday a group of youth activists led by Amandeep Singh attempted to hoist the national flag at PDP headquarters, but were stopped by the police. Mehbooba Mufti Released; Ex-Jammu & Kashmir CM Was in Detention Since August 2019.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Times Now-C Voter Opinion Poll: JDU-BJP to Retain Power, Chirag Paswan's LJP Not to Play Kingmaker

At a press confernce on Friday, Mufti said, "until we get our own flag back, we won’t raise any other flag...This flag forged our relationship with that flag.” Subsequently, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister of making “seditious remarks.” Mehbooba Mufti’s Remarks on the National Flag: Protesters Try to Hoist Tricolour at PDP Office in Jammu.

Watch The Video Here:

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Lashes Out at BJP For Questioning His Hindutva and Over Free COVID-19 Vaccine Promise in Bihar; Top Quotes From Shiv Sena Chief's Dussehra Speech

#WATCH: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers hoist the national flag at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) office in Jammu. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/wCCYpzCDhA — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020



The PDP chief also said that she won't contest elections till changes made on August 5, 2019- Abrogation of article 370 and Division of Jammu and Kashmir-were not restored. Mufti was under house arrest since August last year and was released on October 13 this year.