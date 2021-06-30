Jammu Air Force Station Gets Anti-Drone and Jammer System as Quadcopter Sightings Continue

Drone monitoring and jammer system were installed at Indian Air Force station in Jammu after three drones were spotted in region’s Kaluchak, Kunjwani and Miran Sahab areas on Wednesday morning. This comes three days after a blast at an air base that was suspected to have been delivered by commercially available quadcopters.

Officials said that the anti-drone system, established by National Security Guard, will be installed at all vital installations of security forces in Jammu. On Tuesday too drones were spotted at three different locations in Jammu. According to officials, the first drone was spotted in Kaluchak cantonment area, second in Ratnuchak cantonment area and the third in Kunjwani area between 1:30 and and 4 am.

In what was the first instance of Pakistan-based terrorists deploying drones to strike vital installations, two bombs were dropped at the IAF station in Jammu in the early hours of Sunday.

The banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit is suspected to have been behind the sensational drone attack, director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said.

The explosions took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area on the outskirts of the city. The second one was on the ground. Officials have also said the explosive material dropped by the drones might have been manufactured using a cocktail consisting of RDX, but a final confirmation was still awaited.

(details awaited)

