Jammu: Air Force Station Deploys Anti-Drone System, Jammers Over Rising Dubious Quadcopter Activities

In a positive development, a drone monitoring and jamming system has been installed at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu amid multiple instances of suspicious drone activities, reports India Today.

As per the report, an anti-drone system has been put in place at the Jammu Air Force station by the National Security Guard (NSG). Additionally, anti-drone guns have also been deployed.

“Systems have been scaled up for the new drone threat. A radio frequency detector and soft jammers have been installed at the station in Jammu,” sources told the media outlet.

The development comes in the wake of dubious drone activities which has become a cause of concern for the security forces. As per reports, drones were used to carry out the twin explosions in the technical area of Jammu air based.

The Union home ministry has issued orders to formally hand over the investigation of the drone attacks at Air Force Station in Jammu to the NIA.

In the past several days several drones have been spotted in the region. According to security forces, over 300 drones and unidentified flying objects have been sighted along the sensitive border with Pakistan after the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019.

The intelligence has also warned that India is not fully equipped to deal with these new lethal sky-floaters.