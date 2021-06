Swarajya

The Trinamool, through its lawyers, has opened an unprecedented and murky chapter of confrontation with the judiciary in an attempt to browbeat it into submission. After ensuring the complete subservience of the state administration, the police and the media, the Trinamool Congress has now turned its attention to the judiciary, which it feels is not playing ball with it. The object of the Trinamool’s displeasure now is the acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Rajesh Bindal.