Jamil looking for a positive start to CFL campaign

Kolkata, Aug 10 (IANS) East Bengal's newly appointed coach Khalid Jamil on Thursday said he is ready for the challenge ahead, adding there will be pressure coaching a club of this stature in the upcoming Calcutta Football League (CFL).

Reigning champions East Bengal take on NBP Rainbow AC in their opening CFL fixture on Saturday.

"We are ready for everything. There is no complaint at all. Now we need to perform," Jamil told reporters two days ahead of the season's first competitive tie here.

"It's always pressure coaching a club like East Bengal. The supporters always want you to win badly. So I am ready for the challenge and I am happy with the preparation," he said.

"They (NBP Rainbow AC) are a good side. They stopped us in the first half (in the practice game). They are very strong defensively, we cannot take them lightly," Jamil, who won the I-League with Aizawl FC last season, said.

"We have to score early. Then hold on to the lead. We have to start well which is important. We are looking for a positive result," the former Mumbai FC coach said when asked about the red and gold brigade's strategy for the first few matches.

East Bengal are set to miss the services of stopper Arnab Mondal and attacking midfielder Md. Rafique as the duo would be going for national team duty with the tri-nation Champions Cup beginning from August 17.

"This is out of control. Other players will get a chance (when the pair are not there)," Jamil said when asked whether their absence would hurt the side initially.

"Arnab and Md. Rafique are quality players. But we will still try to do our best."

--IANS

dm/pgh/