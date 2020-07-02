Jamia Violence: Students Who Were Beaten Question NHRC Report

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) last week released its report regarding the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia on 15 December last year. The report has blamed the students for “engaging in illegal protests” and has claimed that the police “had to enter the campus in order to contain the violent protesters”.

However, many Jamia students say that the NHRC report contradicts facts and favours the actions of the police.

“The NHRC report is biased and narrates a one sided story favouring the police. The NHRC is trying to conceal the brutality committed by the Delhi Police inside an educational institution. I lost my eye permanently in the attack. The report has ignored the testimonies of the injured students.” Minhajuddin who was beaten up on 15 December, said in response to the report.

What the NHRC Report Says

The NHRC team, lead by Ms. Manzil Saini released its report six months after the violence in Jamia took place. It may be recalled that CCTV visuals of students being beaten up in the library had gone viral.

The report claims that the police had to enter the campus in the absence of no other alternative to control some “members of unlawful assembly”.

The report has also blamed the student protesters for burning and destroying private property.

The report has further pointed out a need to “uncover the real actors and motive behind overall protest at Jamia Millia Islamia which seems to be smartly and purportedly organised under the disguise of students.”

Students’ Response

Several students in Jamia have denied these allegations and say that the report’s findings go against several eyewitness accounts.

Basil Islam, a BA second year sociology student who claims to have been present when the police entered the mosque on campus, said, “I came out of the mosque hearing noises. My face was burning and I could sense that they had thrown tear gas shells into the campus. I could see people running towards the tap and washing their faces repeatedly. Then, a group of officers barged into the mosque. They started beating up students and attacking the doors and walls of the mosque”.

He further alleges being beaten up by a policeman with lathis.

"I took out my mobile phone and started shooting a video. Seeing this, an officer came running towards me. He pushed me to the ground and repeatedly thrashed my hands with lathis. Then more police came. They kept beating me while one of them stamped on my phone and destroyed it." - Allegation by Basil Islam, Jamia student

According to the report, the police entered the library to “remove protesters who had gone inside”.

Mohammed Minhajuddin says he was in the library studying when the police barged in.

“I was in the first floor PG section of the library. We heard noises from the ground floor and the terrified students locked the door from inside. The police broke the door and came in, and without any warning started beating up students. They were not allowing students to leave the room in spite of us showing them ID cards,” he said.

Recalling how he got injured, Minhajuddin narrates:

"When I rushed to the door, a policeman hit me directly in the eye. It started bleeding and I ran to the washroom. I had to lie there for half an hour and I could hear students being dragged from toilets and beaten up inside the washroom. I saw a group of policemen surrounding and repeatedly hitting a single student."

He says that the report failed to address the police’s alleged misbehaviour with students.

“The police have misbehaved with the detained students. They have fabricated the whole story. They have included my name in the detainees list when I was not detained and was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries. They ignored my statements and the complaint I registered after the attack,” Minhajuddin said.

