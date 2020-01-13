Jamia VC confirms varsity to file FIR against Delhi Police over 'unpermitted entry'

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar came out to speak to students who were staging protest outside her office. Addressing the gathering, VC Najma Akhtar said that FIR against crackdown by Delhi Police inside varsity campus will begin tomorrow. She said, "Delhi Police entered the campus without permission and the process of filing an FIR against Delhi Police will begin from tomorrow." Delhi Police had entered the campus of Jamia on December 15 while chasing the protesters who were demonstrating against Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed all-India NRC. Police had also fired tear gases at the students. Police crackdown in Jamia resulted in vehement students and citizens' protest across the country.