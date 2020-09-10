Jamia Millia's webinar on 'Discipline in Universities' suggests control and surveillance will be key part of education in India

On Tuesday, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University hosted a webinar titled "Discipline in Universities: Issues and Challenges" with representatives from five other central universities " Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Delhi University's Department of Social Welfare (DSW), and Haryana University.

Also present in the meeting as speakers, were Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police, Devesh Srivastava, and another Deputy Commissioner of Police in the city, MI Haider.

The online conference produced some very shocking discourses on disciplining university students and keeping a check on their behaviour, as this report by The Indian Express suggests. In fact, the press release put out by JMI before the conference and the discussion reported read like some kind of Foucauldian handouts on social control, discipline and surveillance.

As per the JMI press release, the conference was premised on the understanding that universities are mandated to undertake "not just teaching learning activities", but also "the highly valued task of character formation for the generations to come."

For long, regulation of students' "character" has been the bedrock of India's primary and secondary educational regimes. Schools, through their self-imposed disciplinary norms and 'moral education' routines, have attempted to domesticate its students and 'rectify' their behaviour. The French philosopher, Michel Foucault, calls it "governance of the self."

Here too, the idea is to schoolify universities and institutionalise its student communities. But it is also something more than that.

The press release talks about exploring the "pitfall when the focus on knowledge gathering shifts to participation in activities that are non or counterproductive and carried out at the very cost of learning." Such activities, according to the organisers, contribute to "deviating from the premise with which the student actually entered the temple of learning " the university in the first place."

With temples, come rituals. And that is precisely the attempt here " to ritualise the university space into a site of mechanical, depoliticised learning. By "non or counterproductive" activities, the JMI administrators and their compatriots mean what they mean " political or ideological activities, such as protests. In the current political context, that denotes anti-BJP campus politics.

Thus, what really lies at the heart of this is an attempt to completely depoliticise the university space and put in place a bureaucratic, socially-reclusive and docile regime of learning. Such a system of education aims to cut off student communities from social and political realities of the world around them, and turn them into mere rote-learners.

The JNU chief proctor, Dhananjay Singh, makes this "hidden" agenda a little more blatant during his remarks. According to him, JNU is becoming a "space to initiate and launch political agendas" and that is a "serious challenge."

The subtext of this is a no-brainer. The ruling party and its like-minded administrators in JNU detest the university's dominant Left-liberal student culture (and vice-versa). So the motive here is to neutralise this source of resistance once and for all by criminalising dissenting students, even if they protest peacefully.

Terms like "rowdy elements", "deviant behaviour", "problem creators" " which the webinar participants used in copious amounts " become instruments for what Foucault calls "normalising judgment." First, a certain gold standard of ideal social behaviour is set and then, the "deviants" are weeded out. Eerily, Singh even directly speaks to this idea by proposing that such individuals be "marginalised, segregated and kept out of the campus at any cost."

What is even more concerning is Singh's proposition for university administrators to work closely with the police. In fact, the presence of two senior police officers in the meeting itself suggests the central role that hard policing will play in this new disciplinary regime.

"No university campus would like the police to intervene and take over. But we are not capable, as teachers and administrators, to deal with serious law and order situations. So it's important to have more interactions with the police," Singh said during the webinar.