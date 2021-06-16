Jamia Hamdard Admissions 2021: Check How to Apply for UG, PG Courses and Other Details

Jamia Hamdard has started the application process for admission to its various undergraduate or postgraduate programmes on June 14. The last date to submit the application form for Jamia Hamdard is July 25 on the official website of the university.

As per the admission guidelines, students can apply for up to eight programmes through a single application form. Jamia Hamdard offers admission to various courses on the basis of national level tests like NEET/ JEE/ CLAT, however, this year the varsity will opt for an alternative assessment due to the ongoing pandemic.

Jamia Hamdard admission 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for the admission portal of Jamia Hamdard

Step 2: Once you go to the homepage of the university, click on ‘Login’ tab

Step 3: Go for new registration and register yourselves by using a valid mobile number, email id and other required details

Step 4: Verify your Email ID using the OTP and log in to the portal using your registered credentials such as name, email ID, password

Step 5: Fill in the application form and upload the required documents

Step 6: Make the payment of the application fee for Jamia Hamdard Admission 2021

Step 7: Submit and take a printout of the submitted form for future reference

The varsity offers diploma, graduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in various disciplines like Pharmacy, Unani Medicine, Nursing, Science, Rehabilitation Sciences, Paramedical Sciences, Computer Science, Management, Medicine, Interdisciplinary Sciences, Law, Social Sciences, Media and Mass Communication at its nine schools and two centres.

The varsity will release the details regarding admissions such as the eligibility criteria and selection procedure on their official website. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official portal for more information, and further updates.

