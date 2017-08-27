James named in Colombia squad for World Cup qualifiers

Bogota, Aug 27 (IANS) Midfielder James Rodriguez has been included in Colombia's national squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Brazil despite nursing a leg injury.

Jose Pekerman's 26-man list also includes Monaco striker Radamel Falcao, Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado and Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rodriguez has been sidelined since straining his right hamstring while playing for Bayern Munich on August 1.

The Cafeteros will play Venezuela away on Thursday before hosting Brazil in Barranquilla five days later.

Pekerman's side are currently second in the South American zone CONMEBOL standings, nine points behind leaders Brazil with four matches remaining.

The top four teams at the end of the qualifying tournament will earn a direct berth at next year's World Cup in Russia while the fifth-ranked team will advance to an intercontinental playoff.

Colombia squad:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal), Leandro Castellanos (Santa Fe), Camilo Varga (Nacional).

Defenders: Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Cristian Zapata (AC Milan), Oscar Murill(Pachuca), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors) , Stefan Medina (Monterrey), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham Hotspur), William Tesillo (Santa Fe) and Francisco Meza (Tigres), Farid Diaz (Olimpia).

Midfielders: Carlos Sanchez (Fiorentina), Gustavo Cuellar (Flamengo), Wilmar Barrios (Boca Juniors), Guillermo Celis (Vitoria Guimaraes), Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich), Edwin Cardona (Boca Juniors), Giovanni Moreno (Shanghai Shenhua).

Forwards: Radamel Falcao Garcia (Monaco), Luis Fernando Muriel (Sevilla), Teofilo Gutierrez (Junior), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras) and Yimmy Chara (Junior).

