James Lafferty reunites with 'One Tree Hill' creator

Los Angeles, Aug 4 (IANS) Actor-director James Lafferty, best known for essaying the role of Nathan Scott on "One Tree Hill", has teamed up once again with the teen-age drama show's creator Mark Schwahn.

Lafferty, who has earlier directed a few episodes of Schwahn's "The Royals", is back to the series that follows a fictional modern day royal family.

"Spoiler alert: Episode five of Season Four has end credits. In the edit on yet another hour of fun. A million thanks to 'The Royals' family for having me back. Proud as hell of what we made together," the 32-year-old tweeted on Friday along with a photo that shows a screen with 'end credits' flashed on it.

The show, which stars Elizabeth Hurley, William Moseley and Alexandra Park, is aired on Colors Infinity in India.

--IANS

nn/vt