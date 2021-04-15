JAM 2021 Registration Postponed By IISc Bangalore; Admission Forms To Be Released On April 20

New Delhi, April 15: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has postponed the Joint Admission Test for the Masters of Science (JAM 2021) registration process. The JAM 2021 admission forms will now be released on April 20. The admission process will remain open for one month and will close on May 20, 2021. Candidates can register for admission through the official website - jam.iisc.ac.in.

Earlier, the admission process was scheduled to begin from April 15, and the last date to submit the application form was April 28, 2021. The JAM 2021 was conducted on February 14, 2021. The result of the exam was announced on March 20, 2021, and a week later, the scorecard was released. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website till July 31, 2021.

The first admission list will be released on June 16. Meanwhile, the second and the third list will be released on July 1 and July 16, respectively. Candidates qualified in the JAM exam are required to mention their choice of institution and programmes while filling up the admission form. Meanwhile, reserved category candidates are required to submit caste category certificates.

The admission list will be released based on the choices mentioned by candidates in application forms and the number of seats available. The application fee for filling up the admission form is Rs 600, and it should be paid online.