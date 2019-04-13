Jallianwala Bagh massacre: UK Govt want to apologise for their own sake, says Indian Ambassador to UAE

April 13, 2019 marks the 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. India's Ambassador to UAE and translator of Punjabi poem 'Khooni Vaisakhi', Navdeep Suri while talking to ANI on if UK Government should apologise for the massacre, he said, "This is something that they would probably want to do for their own sake, not so much to assuage Indian opinion." He added, "The strand that runs very strongly right through the book (poem) is the remarkable sense of unity between the Hindu, Muslim and Sikh communities at that time."