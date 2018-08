New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) All-rounder Jalaj Saxena was on Saturday named as replacement for injured Jayant Yadav for the ongoing Quadrangular A series, involving India A, India B, Australia A and South Africa A.

According to a BCCI statement, Jayant suffered a right side strain injury and will be undergoing treatment at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Jayant was part of the India B squad in the series.

