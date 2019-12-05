Jal Shakti Minister inaugurates First Hybrid Annuity Model based STP in Haridwar

Under the Namami Gange project of National Mission for Clean Ganga, India's first Hybrid Annuity Based Public Private Partnership Model project in Sewerage sector, a 14 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant has been inaugurated in Sarai, Haridwar. The Sarai Sewage treatment plant was inaugurated by Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in presence of King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Director General of NMCG Rajiv Ranjan Mishra and other dignitaries from Sweden and Government of India. Talking about the project the Union Minister for Jal Shakti elaborated on how India-European partnership in technology could prove to be a cornerstone in cleaning the river Ganges. The Sarai 14 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant has been developed at a cost of Rs. 41.40 crores, and the plant has been completed before its scheduled timeline.In order to improve the quality of water in river Ganga in the state of Uttarakhand, 34 projects of sewerage infrastructure works have been taken up at a cost of approximately Rs 1144.77 crores for creating treatment capacity of 165.50 MLD and for laying sewerage network of 152 kilometers. Once all these projects are commissioned, the entire sewage capacity of the state of Uttarakhand would be met, and there would be a substantial improvement in the quality of water of the river Ganga in Uttarakhand.