Jakarta organises kite exhibition on themes of Ramayana, Mahabharata

Jakarta organised kite exhibition on the theme of Ramayana and Mahabharta. While the Ramayana theme is designed by Indonesian organisers, the Mahabharata theme is crafted by Indians. It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his five-day, a three-nation visit to Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia to boost the Act East Policy today. The Prime Minister took to his Facebook to inform that the visit is aimed at enhancing India's relations and engagements with all the three countries, which forms Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).