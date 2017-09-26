Jaitley tells French businesses to invest in Indian infrastructure

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday invited French businesses to invest in Indian infrastructure, including highways, railways, ports and airports.

"Market mechanisms and rule of law determine transparent and honest decision-making in new India," Jatiley told a delegation of French business leaders led by P. Gattaz, President of Movement of the Enterprises of France, the largest employer federation in that country.

The Minister invited more Indo-French cooperation in infrastructure investment, especially in highways, ports, railways and airports, the Finance Ministry said.

--IANS

